Column: Let’s work together to make this beautiful part of the world even better

Even before the pandemic, town centres were under pressure. The pandemic has only heightened the stakes.

Since being elected, I have worked across party lines to keep banging the drum for more investment in the High Peak. For example, I led the cross-party campaign to secure the £137 million upgrade to the Hope Valley railway line (which also serves New Mills and Chinlely).

I am also delighted that Buxton has been awarded £6.6 million from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

High Peak Borough Council has signalled their intention to commit a further £4.2 million to the scheme, bringing the total funding for regeneration to over £10 million. This comes on top of a £1million Government Heritage grant, to improve the historic shop fronts on Spring Gardens.

I have previously expressed some concerns about elements of the Council’s bid, as have groups like Buxton Civic Association. But the priority has rightly been on securing the funding for the town. That’s why I focused on making the case for Buxton’s bid in Parliament and even took the Local Government Minister on a tour of the town centre, so he could see Buxton’s potential first hand.

Now that the funding has been secured, I am calling on the Council to listen carefully to local residents and businesses to fine tune the proposals. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to regenerate Buxton town centre. It’s important that we get it right.

In particular, the regeneration scheme needs to offer more to attract families to visit the town centre. I also firmly believe that Buxton needs better public toilet facilities. Along with parliamentary colleagues, I successfully campaigned to change the law to make it cheaper to provide public toilets, by making toilets exempt from paying business rates. I know many local residents would also like to see the library relocated to the town centre.

We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful part of the world. Let’s work together to make it even better, says Robert Largan.

If you have any suggestions for the regeneration plans, I’d love to hear them. So please do get in touch with me.

From the reopening of the Buxton Crescent to the success of this summer’s Buxton International Festival and recent events like Eat in the Park, it has been great to see Buxton back to doing what it does best.