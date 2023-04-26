​It’s a momentous occasion for the country, and a great reason to meet up with loved ones and those we care about most.

If you’re unsure of how to celebrate, though, why not head to your local village hall? Focal points in their communities, these characterful buildings are bringing people together across Derbyshire to commemorate this historic moment.

Take England’s “oldest village hall”, St Margaret's in Alderwasley, for example.

Guest columnist George White from Rural Action Derbyshire.

They are hosting a Big Coronation Lunch, offering a quintessentially British bash with morris dancing, music and fancy dress for kids. Or Great Longstone Village Hall, where locals are invited to watch the Coronation together, gathering under one roof to view the ceremony. Wherever you look, community buildings are providing exactly that: community.

The Coronation is just one example of the importance of village halls. Every week, these social hubs offer residents the chance to try new things, learn new skills, and meet new people.

In fact, in 60 per cent of villages, they are the only place where local people can meet up. Their value to all of us cannot be overstated.

Yet these pillars of the community face a range of challenges - and that’s where Rural Action Derbyshire comes in.

The only countywide charity dedicated to tackling countryside disadvantage, we provide vital advice, guidance and resources through our long-running Community Buildings Advisory Service, making sure village halls can continue to thrive. You can find out more about how we help on our website.

If you have an open schedule on Saturday, May 6, why not make the most of all the exciting events these halls have to offer?

You can use a handy online tool, available at coronation.gov.uk/events, to discover everything going on in your area. This includes an interactive map spotlighting where each event is taking place across Derbyshire - from Glossop in the north to Swadlincote in the south.

Let’s celebrate the King’s Coronation together, as communities, in the buildings designed for exactly that.