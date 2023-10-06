Column: It’s time for organisations to strengthen their recruitment procedures to help protect children
Sadly a day rarely goes by without us reading or hearing about men and women across the country grooming, abusing and exploiting the very people they should be supporting and protecting – whether that is police officers, sports coaches, teachers, scout leaders or the clergy.
These perpetrators are intent on gaining access to their victims – particularly to children and vulnerable adults – and are skilled at covering their tracks to gain and maintain employment
or volunteering posts.
The key is the adoption of safer recruitment which is a set of practices to help make an organisation’s staff and volunteers are suitable to work with children and young people and something that I am increasingly called upon by companies and organissations to provide support and guidance.
Safer recruitment is based a number of key principles:
Deterring unsuitable applicants from applying – ensuring potential applicants are given a clear message about the organisation’s commitment to recruit suitable
people.
Rejecting unsuitable applicants at the selection stage and thorough pre-appointment checks.
Preventing any opportunities to abuse children and young people once appointed.
Detecting and responding to any concerns about an individual once appointed.
The following are examples of good practice that organisations should follow:
Advertising posts: Any advert / information provided to candidates should state if the role is subject to DBS and Barred List Checks.
Application Form: Wherever possible an application form should be used rather than accepting CVs and a simplified version can be used for volunteer posts.
References: Where possible a reference should be obtained from the current employer and/or the last employer where the applicant worked with children or service user that they will potentially be working with in your organisation. Gaps in employment should also be explored.
Training: Recruiters should, where possible, undertake safer recruitment training and it is best practice to ensure that at least one member of any interviewing panel should have completed safer recruitment training.