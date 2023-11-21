Column: Inner Wheel members can offer hand of friendship worldwide
Poonam is a former district chairman of her club, which has 150 members.
Poonam was visiting to celebrate her daughter’s success studying at Oxford University whilst also working for Alstom UK in Derby.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Poonam wished to meet members of Inner Wheel and District 22 – which covers the whole of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire – was delighted to host her, her daughter and Neena, also visiting from India and an Inner Wheel member, for a meal.
It was fascinating to hear how their meetings are similar to ours but on a much larger scale.
We all enjoyed lots of chatter, laughter and fellowship whilst supporting charities and volunteering.
This meeting gave us a little taster of what to expect at the International Inner Wheel Convention in May 2024 when Inner Wheel members from all over the world will be gathering to celebrate 100 years of Inner Wheel, where it all began in Manchester.
Advertisement
Thousands will be saying thank you to Margarette Golding for founding this amazing organisation.
Advertisement
If you would like to come and see what our organisation is about in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, come and sit in on up to three meetings or come and attend an event in the district to get a feel of the friendship and fun that sustains our organisation.
There is still time to become a member and join us in Manchester.
If you want to know more about IW or are interested in joining to make a difference, contact a membership officer at [email protected] or me, Yvette Thomas, District 22 Editor, by emailing [email protected]