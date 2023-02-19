Column: Inner Wheel carries out lots of great work - but we need to bang the drum louder about what we do in county

Our organisation is reaching its centennial next year and the question is still being asked, says Lyn Copper, district editor for the group’s District 22.

The Association of Inner Wheel Clubs in GB&I devolve into 29 districts, with Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire being in District 22 and 500-plus members across 20 clubs in the two counties meeting once a month in the daytime or evenings.

Primarily a friendship organisation, the 20 clubs work to a constitution, having a free rein to arrange meetings, social events and fundraising to support local, regional and national charities.

Guest columnist Lyn Copper, district editor, Inner Wheel's District 22, which covers Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Inner Wheel does many good things – except to bang its drums loud enough for people to hear.

To the detriment of the organisation, we quietly get on with our charitable work, resulting in reduced membership.

Unfortunately, organisations like ours are integral to life as we know it today, by supporting and raising funds, goods and food, as well as giving personal service to communities.

While the country was blighted with Covid, support was given from behind closed doors making scrubs uniforms and face coverings for hospitals and nursing homes

Association of Inner Wheel 's District 22 covers Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

The district editor compiled an annual report notifying the achievements throughout 2022.

Over three years as district editor, some clubs closed their doors when Covid hit, but the district has increased its giving and service year-on-year.

From January 2020 to December 2022, more than £84,400 has been raised for local, regional and national charities together with donations of sanitary wear given to local schools and Girl Scouts, so girls didn’t miss out on life opportunities at the wrong time of the month.

These, together with funds of £9,500 plus humanitarian aid, went to countries experiencing disasters or live in developing world conditions across the globe, to build schools, toilets, shelters and recently supporting the Ukraine and Afghan Appeals.

To join our organisation, I ask any lady over the age of 18 to come and help us build stronger communities, make friends and have fun.

Contact us on [email protected] and you will be re-directed to a club near you.

