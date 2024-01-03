Column: In 2024 we're celebrating a century of work in our county’s communities

2024 marks the centenary of Rural Action Derbyshire, a milestone that celebrates a century of dedicated service, community empowerment, and transformative initiatives in the region.

Founded against the backdrop of post-World War I rural challenges, RAD, originally known as the Derbyshire Rural Community Council, emerged as a response to the unique needs and struggles of the local communities.

It was established to ‘bring increased interest into the life of rural communities, to provide opportunities for co-operation among bodies engaged in promoting activities for education, recreation, and social welfare.’

By the 1970s the aims of DRCC were to promote the general good of the community in Derbyshire by assisting the work of the statutory authorities and voluntary organisations engaged in advancing education, furthering health, relieving poverty, distress or sickness, improving the skill of country craftsmen, or in pursuing any other charitable status.

One of the hallmark achievements of Rural Action Derbyshire has been its commitment to fostering community engagement and social inclusion.

Recognizing the importance of a connected and supportive community, the organization has spearheaded countless projects to bring people together.

In 2024, the organisation encompasses several successful projects that cover a wide range of topics, such as rural domestic violence from The Willow Project; tackling food poverty with Feeding Derbyshire and digital inclusion with Digital Support Derbyshire.

Wheels 2 Work is dedicated to providing transport to those in need get to work or education, and finally Village Halls Community Buildings Support Service, the original DRCC project, keeps the hubs of rural villages running smoothly.

​”Village Halls Community Buildings Support Service, the original DRCC project, keeps the hubs of rural villages running smoothly”, says guest columnist Nick Archer, from Matlock-based Rural Action Derbyshire. (Photo credit: Nick Archer).

As Rural Action Derbyshire celebrates its 100th year, the organisation stands at a crossroads, ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities of the future.

With a legacy deeply rooted in community spirit and a century’s worth of accomplishments, Rural Action Derbyshire continues to be a driving force for positive change in rural Derbyshire.