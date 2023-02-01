The perception from some patients is that they expect GP services to be delivered in the same way as before the pandemic.

We therefore carried out the survey to gain a deeper understanding of people’s experiences and views.

More than 1,300 responses to the survey, conducted in summer 2022, were received from patients, carers and the wider public, revealing the different ways that they were now accessing GP services and we have recently published the findings.

Helen Henderson, CEO at health and social care independent watchdog, Healthwatch Derbyshire.

Survey questions focused on what worked well and what, in their opinion, could be improved.

Although the ways in which patients access their GP services is changing, it is important to note that, even before the pandemic, many GPs were increasingly offering a wider range of ways to access their services with moves to complement face-to-face appointments with a triage system, online bookings and video and phone consultations.

Most respondents stated that their appointment was conducted via telephone, closely followed by a face-to-face appointment.

These findings reflect Derbyshire GP appointment figures from 2022, where 357,000 appointments were carried out face-to-face and 146,091 appointments were carried out by telephone.

The five most common responses as to ‘what was good about your appointment’ were:

Compassion shown during the appointment Telephone appointment was appropriate, convenient and met the person’s needs Practice/staff member/health profession were responsive to questions and followed up within an appropriate timescale Clear communication which patients could understand Short and acceptable waits for an appointment

We have also made some recommendations for improvement which have been shared with GPs and service commissioners.

The work captured in this report is not intended as a critique of GP services and the pressures faced across the NHS are well documented.

Our role has been to highlight the experiences of patients in accessing their GP service, identify areas for improving and encourage the sharing of good practice and we look forward to further dialogue with providers and commissioners moving forwards.

I want to thank everyone who contributed to the survey and we are hear to listen to all the views and experiences of health and social care services by patients, carers and the general public.

www.healthwatchderbyshire.co.uk

