Column: Identifying early cancer signs and symptoms is key
As GPs it is a big part of our job to raise awareness in our communities and to support our patients in picking up the warning signs of cancer.
Identifying early cancer signs and symptoms is key to quick access to tests, management plans, treatments and improved outcomes.
So, what early cancer symptoms might you look out for? Symptoms will vary according to the type of cancer and there may also be non-specific symptoms, new fatigue or a general feeling of being unwell.
You know yourself well, so if something is simply not right, then contact your GP practice.
Symptoms common to many cancers include unexplained weight loss, night fevers (not menopause related), loss of appetite (without viral symptoms), new onset breathlessness or pallor inside the lower eyelids.
You might also be noticing frequent infections or unexplained bruising. It’s worth reporting any visible blood loss, and any new or unexplained lumps or bumps that you’ve not noticed before.
In the UK the most common cancers are prostate, breast, lung and bowel.
You may notice a change in urinary symptoms or blood in your urine (prostate); a breast lump or nipple discharge (breast); a persistent cough or coughing up blood (lung); new indigestion that’s not usual for you, food sticking in your throat when you swallow, a change in bowel habit (often to more loose) or blood in your poo (gastrointestinal and bowel cancers).
Your GP would rather see or speak to you early on when you notice symptoms and find nothing wrong than you not approach us. You will not be wasting our time!
The NHS also screens for changes in our bodies that, if left, could become cancerous. If you get an invite – please don’t ignore it, as it could just save your life.
For women, cancer screening includes being invited for smear tests (cervical cancer) from the age of 25 to 64 and breast cancer screening – which an x-ray of your breasts called a mammogram at 50 to 71.
For everyone, poo test kits are sent to your home when you are 60 to 74 and they can detect small amounts of blood which may be indicative of early bowel cancer.