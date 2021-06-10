Column: I will put your needs at the heart of decisions I make as PCC

The early weeks of office have been busy as already I am formulating plans and strategies on how we can, as a team, make life safer for everyone who lives and works in the county.

I am proud to be working on your behalf and am committed to delivering the pledges and priorities I set out in my election manifesto. There is a great deal of expectation on the shoulders of Police and Crime Commissioners and rightly so – we are elected to challenge and to examine, always pushing for the best performance possible. I take these responsibilities very seriously and will be putting your needs central to my decisions.

First and foremost, I have promised to put more police officers on our streets and this is what I will deliver. A recruitment programme is underway and we expect an extra 283 police officers as part of the Government’s national uplift programme. We should also see a welcome intake of extra PCSOs this summer who will boost local patrols.

Angelique Foster, Derbyshire's Police and Crime Commissioner.

I am also determined to increase visibility – not just in the city and the larger towns but also our market towns and villages. My priorities will reflect your priorities, and so I am keen to tackle antisocial behaviour, speeding and other issues that impact the lives and livelihoods of local residents.

I have been very impressed with the work going on in Buxton to tackle crime and keep local people informed of any threats.

Great work by the North Derbyshire Serious Organised Crime Unit, Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), Chapel SNT, Hope Valley Police SNT, Buxton CID and the Safer Neighbourhood Enforcement Team recently brought two County Lines arrests and the seizure of crack cocaine, cash and a Linephone. This is part of our continued effort to protect our young people and vulnerable people.

There was a new community speed watch team out in the High Peak – volunteers from Chapel-en-le-Frith were checking vehicle speeds on Manchester Road and recorded seven vehicles exceeding the limit.

My priorities will reflect your priorities, and so I am keen to tackle anti-social behaviour, speeding and other issues that impact the lives and livelihoods of local residents, says Angelique Foster.