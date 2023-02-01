Column: I urge you to seek out a Warm Hub during these difficult times

Emma Simpson, head of communication and administration at Rural Action Derbyshire.

I often work from home, but I am worried about the cost of my gas central heating so I sit at my kitchen table with multiple layers on and a hot water bottle on my lap as I watch the temperature on the thermostat drop down to about 12 degrees.

I am not alone. This is an issue faced by households across Derbyshire.

It is particularly worrying for people on low incomes who are home during the day and who may need to keep the house warm due to having young children, a medical condition made worse by the cold, or are elderly.

Village halls and community buildings have stepped up, with some funding support from Derbyshire County Council, to provide Warm Hubs.

These informal sessions welcome in anyone and everyone from the local area to share the warm space and enjoy the company of others.

There are often activities for a variety of age groups and, of course, the essential hot drinks and biscuits.

I would urge you to seek out a Warm Hub in your local area and go along.

Maybe you could volunteer to help run the sessions or just enjoy the company and give your own central heating a rest. A full list is available on the Derbyshire County Council website.

Rural Action Derbyshire has also created a Facebook group so that all those involved with Warm Hubs can share suggestions and their own experiences to help others who might be just starting out. You can find it here: facebook.com/groups/warmhubsforum

And if you are part of a community building committee, why not sign up your hall to our Village Halls and Community Buildings Membership Scheme?

At just £1.73 per week you will have access to a range of specialist support and advice. Drop me an email at [email protected] or give me a call on 01629 592970.