In many of our schools, children are encouraged to bring in tins, boxes and packets of unwanted or forgotten foods lurking at the back of kitchen cupboards. Collected at the front of assembly halls, harvest hymns ring out over this bounty from the fields, ready for sharing amongst those in need.

It reminds me once again of how interconnected we all are, even though many people in our great towns and cities often feel somewhat distant from rural life, with its annual cycle of planting, growth and harvest. And yet, those unwanted tins and other foodstuffs show how we rely on those who farm for the milk in our tea, for the bread in our sandwiches and the potatoes in our mash.

It is something we know all about in Derbyshire. Our abundant rainfall may not always be welcome but it’s essential to help grow the wheat in our fields, the fruit on our trees, and the lush grass that feeds our livestock – including dairy cattle.

The Right Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby. Photo by David Vowles.

At Hartington, it means we have one of just six dairies in the country allowed to produce that king of cheeses, and one of my favourites, Stilton. A visit to any of the great markets and farm shops found across the county, from Hathersage in the north to Melbourne in the south, quickly reveals the abundance and quality of our local produce.

We may give thanks for all that is good that God has given to us, and to the farmers, the delivery drivers, shop workers and many others that supply the fresh food on our table.

We live in a wealthy country but, nevertheless, there remain large areas of severe deprivation in our cities as well as pockets of poverty hidden in rural areas and market towns.

For many people, this winter looks set to be particularly difficult. The worrying reality is that rapidly rising energy prices, interest rates and inflation are a daunting prospect for many of us. Some families will have an awful choice to make between keeping warm and staving off hunger.

Churches, in partnership with local communities, run more than 20 food banks across Derbyshire and they will be busier than ever this winter.

Some are also making their buildings available as ‘Warm Banks’ as are public spaces such as libraries and shopping centres, drawing the elderly and vulnerable out of the homes they can’t afford to heat.

In worst-case scenarios, the rising cost of living will force some people out of their homes.

So, as the nights draw in and the temperatures drop, I urge everybody who is able, to lend support to your local food bank - donate online, join teams of volunteers that keep them running, or contribute what you can in desperately needed foodstuffs, practical items and toiletries.

Let’s support their vital work on behalf of those in need – people just like you and me, wondering why so many are going hungry when we are surrounded by food.