Column: How we in England can make sense of the crazy world of Trump

In my last message, I discussed narcissism. Now I turn to the most outrageous narcissist of our age.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s in the White House for a long while yet, and we have no control over his conduct. So how do we get through it all?

1. Don’t expect too much from the Gaza peace deal – for which, typically, Trump expected a Nobel prize. He only brokered it by falling for the lies of a war criminal (Netanyahu).Trump’s interest, of course, is in Gaza as prime real estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Don’t torment yourself with speculations about whether he will ever be brought to justice for ‘Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanours’, as in the American constitution. After all, he once famously declared: ‘I could shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.’

Guest columnist Laurence Coupe is a writer.

3. Whenever you come across television extracts from any of his public performances, don’t look at the MAGA crowds with contempt. They have put their trust in him, and it’s not fair to blame them. The fact that he is only interested in boosting the income of billionaires and couldn’t care less about the working class should make one sympathise with those duped followers.

4. Don’t dwell on the fact that the likelihood of the Democratic Party defeating Trump in the 2024 election was squandered by President Biden’s insistence on standing, despite his evident mental deterioration. What’s done is done. Let’s look forward to when an impressive Democrat candidate takes over.

5. Do face the fact that Trump is ignorant about fossil fuels and climate change, but let that prompt you to do your best for the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. Don’t be surprised when Trump orders National Guard troops to states which he falsely claims to be overwhelmed by violence. Note that these states are almost always Democrat-governed. Ponder the irony of his incitement to riot on 6 th January 2021.

US President Donald Trump.

7. Do watch Senator Bernie Sanders on YouTube. Where Trump’s speeches ramble, and are full of claims of his own genius, Sanders addresses the concerns of working people and those who are most vulnerable. Clearly and cogently, he presents all the facts, giving you hope for democracy.

8. Do take heart from recent polls of swing states, which suggest that Trump’s popularity in the USA might be waning.

9. Do take heart also from the recent ‘No Kings’ protest marches, attended by over a million citizens: https://www.nokings.org/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10. If all else fails, do smile at Trump’s sheer vanity. Note the elaborate procedure he must go through each morning to produce the most elaborate comb-over known to

humankind.

For all past articles, see https://laurencecoupe.co.uk/guest-column/