Yet, for others, it can be a stressful time. Against the backdrop of soaring inflation, this cost-of-living Christmas could push many households towards the breadline, as the pressure to buy presents and meet up with friends and family mounts up.

This is especially the case for parents, who may feel a responsibility to splash out so they can keep the festive magic alive for their children.

That’s why, this December, we’re encouraging people to consider needs versus wants, to decide what is really essential versus what is a luxury, and to look at new ways to try and save money.

Guest columnist George White from Matlock-based Rural Action Derbyshire.

For those wanting to put cash aside for a rainy day, Derbyshire Community Bank, formerly the Credit Union, is a great option.

This not-for-profit financial co-operative is owned and controlled by members, and enables you to access generous, reliable savings accounts, as well as loans at lower costs than some forms of borrowing.

However, if you are in need of further support, we at Rural Action Derbyshire can help.

We co-ordinate a network of community pantries, for example, which can provide a weekly shop at the fraction of the price of supermarkets.

"If you are struggling, please reach out for support. There is help available to make sure everyone can have an enjoyable, affordable Christmas", writes George White.

For the 67,000 living off the mains gas grid in Derbyshire, we can negotiate lower heating oil prices through our Community Oil Buying Scheme. And we can signpost you to specialist services if you are in need of additional aid this winter, with links to projects that cover fuel, food and travel.

These services include Citizens Advice, who offer guidance on spending sustainably, avoiding debt and saving energy, as well as local councils, who have advisory services on everything from accessing energy vouchers and rebates to signing on to Universal Credit.

So, if you are struggling, please reach out for support.

There is help available to make sure everyone can have an enjoyable, affordable Christmas.

For full information, visit our website at ruralactionderbyshire.org.uk