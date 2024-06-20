Helen Weston is chief executive at Derbyshire Carers Association.

​Nearly 40 years ago Gerry Fryer suddenly became a carer for his son Robert, writes Helen Weston, chief executive at Derbyshire Carers Association.

Gerry felt isolated and unsupported, so he set up Derbyshire Carers Association to provide support for other people in his situation.

Sadly Gerry died in 2022, but thankfully today our organisation is thriving and provides support to many of the estimated 100,000 plus carers in Derbyshire.

Maybe you are one of them?

Carers often struggle. Not only are they caring, they are also trying to do their job, to look after their children, to go to school and to live a normal life.

It’s not surprising that the health of many carers suffers, but there is lots of support available to help them and we have highlighted some of that during carers week earlier this month.

Our teams meet carers to assess their needs and to help create a plan to help them to manage.

We may suggest they join a local support group, and we can provide or signpost practical advice on finances, legal matters and how to look after their own health, including their mental health.

For children and young people, we work with their school to help them manage getting to lessons and their caring responsibilities.

We have found that as a result young carers have reported less stress, better school attendance and being relieved of inappropriate care tasks.

We help to put in place an emergency plan. This ensures that if the carer is taken ill that the needs of

their loved one are met, such as the correct medications.

We work with care coordinators in GP practices. Their systems flag if someone is a carer and the teams give additional support, for example with flexible appointment times, and signposting to services.

We train employers. A new law now allows carers to request up to five days unpaid leave a year for emergency caring duties.

Many carers have to make a choice between caring and leaving their job, but smart employers work flexibly with their staff to retain their hard working and skilled people.

People understand better now the role that carers play since Gerry became a carer.

It has been calculated that the unpaid work done by carers in the UK is equivalent to the entire

budget of the NHS.

