Column: Have open and honest discussions about who your kids talk to online

​Latest research reveals that more than 2,600 online grooming crimes have been recorded by police in the East Midlands in the six years since sexual communication with a child was officially recognised as a criminal offence.

​That means that literally hundreds of children and young people have been contacted by perpetrators online; blackmailed into sharing indecent photographs of themselves; have been sent horrific images and pornography and, in some cases, have been coerced into meeting up and subjected to life-changing emotional, physical and sexual abuse.

These figures are likely to be only the tip of the iceberg with many more young people too afraid or ashamed to ask for help, petrified that their abuser will mete out the retribution they have threatened or fearful that they will not be believed.

Most people think online grooming takes place on traditional social media channels but researchers have identified 150 different apps, games and websites being used to target children.

Tracy Harrison. Picture: Ian Hodgkinson / Picture It Innovate Magazine feature on Tracy Harrison from Safe and Sound.

Between April 2022 and March 2023, Safe and Sound supported 346 children and young people and, in the vast majority of cases, the grooming and abuse started online.

Online grooming has therefore had a devastating effect on the lives of too many young people and their wider families and we need to do all we can to protect them.

Organisations such as ourselves who are committed to protecting and supporting children and young people who are at risk have long been calling for the swift passage of the Online Safety Bill, which has slowed since the draft was first published more than two years ago.

The legislation will mean tech companies have a legal duty of care for young users and put safeguards in place to protect children online with stronger regulation by Ofcom.

'The legislation will mean tech companies have a legal duty of care for young users and put safeguards in place to protect children online with stronger regulation by Ofcom', ​says Tracy Harrison, CEO of Derbyshire-based charity Safe And Sound.

We hope the Online Safety Bill will become law this autumn. I appeal to families to be far more vigilant about the dangers online for young people.

Please set the highest possible privacy settings on their social media, gaming and search engine apps.

Most of us would question a young person as they leave the home about where they are going and who they are meeting. It’s the same for online activity.

Have open and honest discussions about who they are talking to online and that not everybody is who they seem.