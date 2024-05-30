Column: ​Funding will help us to raise awareness in our community of the scammers

Guest columnist Nick Archer from Rural Action Derbyshire.

​Fewer than one in seven fraud offences are reported to the police. The number of reported UK fraud cases is rising, with amounts increasing to £2.3 billion in 2023 alone, writes Nick Archer from Rural Action Derbyshire.

Rural Action Derbyshire (RAD) secured funding from the Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner for a two-year project, Derbyshire Communities Against Scams.

Collaborating with local voluntary organisations, RAD will provide awareness-raising sessions to groups and volunteers on common scams, prevention, and crime reporting.

RAD chief executive, Beverley Parker, welcomed the funding: “We are delighted to work with the Police and Crime Commissioner and Derbyshire Police to raise awareness of scams and fraud through our community and voluntary group connections.

"Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, making it harder for people to spot and avoid becoming victims.”

Collaborating with the police provides accurate data on reported scams. For instance, in Derbyshire, identity theft and courier fraud were the most reported scams last month.

Courier fraud involves tricking victims into handing over their bank card to a fake courier who then withdraws cash from the account.

If you’ve given your bank details over the phone or handed your card to a courier, call your bank immediately to cancel the card, preferably using a different phone from the one you spoke to the fraudster on.

"RAD will work with the Derbyshire Police Fraud Protect team on their #SockItToTheScammers campaign, which offers a guide to avoiding fraud, covering doorstep scams to romance and online fraud. The key message is: Stop. Think. Tell.", says RAD's Nick Archer.

If you suspect a scam or something feels wrong, take a moment before acting. Tell someone you trust if unsure, and if you think you’;ve been scammed, report it.

Tammy Barnes, Derbyshire Fraud Protect Officer, emphasises the importance of reporting scams to Action Fraud: “If you think you’ve been a victim, we can offer support. Reporting avoided scams helps Action Fraud build a bigger picture.”

For more information, visit derbyshire.police.uk and click on the Sock It to the Scammers page, and check out Rural Action Derbyshire’s website at www.ruralactionderbyshire.org.uk.