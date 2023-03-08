But a common theme is that when the initial retirement to-do lists are all ticked off, people find themselves feeling lonely and at a loose end.

Perhaps your partner is still working, or you simply miss the buzz of the workplace or a set daily routine?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The desire to be social and do things doesn’t go away because you are retired. In fact, it’s even more important to keep active.

Trudy Ford, social organiser, Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows.

And that’s where the Oddfellows comes in. As a friendship group, we have lots of opportunities for Derbyshire people to be able to socialise.

This can include low-key, regular meet-ups for a coffee and a chat, or more adventurous activities such as days out or hiking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upcoming events at the Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows include a coffee morning with speaker Ashley Franklin on Wednesday, March 15; Dinner at The Hardwick Inn on Friday, March 17; a lunchtime visit to The Asian Association of Chesterfield to sample their food on Monday, March 27.

Anyone is welcome to come along: simply get in touch to book your place and give us a try! We have recently launched our second monthly walking group for those that prefer a longer walk.

Members of Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows are shown enjoying a winter walk recently. New members are always welcome, says guest columnist Trudy Ford, the group’s social organiser.

The other benefit of friendly groups such as the Oddfellows is meeting fellow retirees in your area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not only do they operate on a similar timetable as you, but they are also likely to be in a similar age group, so there will be plenty to talk about and tips to share.

Another thing our members have also found is it can be quite a shock to the system going from working regular days to suddenly having no routine, so our regular events can be helpful when it comes to planning your week and giving you things to look forward to.

Volunteering opportunities at the Oddfellows can also help.

Whether it’s helping to look out for other members of the group, or simply lending a hand at an event, it’s a great way to feel part of a team again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For further information, telephone me on 01246 273076 or email [email protected], or you can visit our website at www.oddfellows.co.uk.