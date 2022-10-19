I’d like to thank our local community and our members for making it such an enjoyable occasion.

Each September, we organise a series of fun and inexpensive activities to let people know who we are and discover the benefits of joining a local friendship group.

We are thrilled to have welcomed so many new faces to our events last month, which included a wonderful visit to Eastwood Park Petanque Club for a free Petanque taster event and a picnic in the Park. Thanks so much to the club for allowing us to visit and to all involved in arranging for us to use the pavilion for hot drinks with our picnic.

Trudy Ford, social organiser, Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows.

We thoroughly enjoyed our recent trip on the Chesterfield Canal too, from Hollingwood Hub on board ‘Madeline’, followed by tea and cake in the café.

We were also joined by some new walkers at our monthly walking group, Rambling On. So far we have visited Ashover, Calver, Barlow and Bakewell and the group continues to grow.

We have a steady stroll for just over an hour and then visit a nearby café for much needed tea and cake or even lunch.

Of course, new members are always welcome at The Oddfellows and Friendship Month was just the icing on the cake. Our group are so friendly and we all realise it can seem difficult to give something a try for the first time, so a warm welcome awaits.

Advertisement

“We thoroughly enjoyed our recent trip on the Chesterfield Canal too, from Hollingwood Hub on board ‘Madeline’, followed by tea and cake in the café.”, writes Trudy Ford.

This year has been particularly important as we wanted to encourage people to keep meeting up with friends for support through the cost of living crisis.

We don’t want anyone in our community to feel alone or financially excluded so we ensure that we offer affordable social events for our members throughout the year – in person and on Zoom, including our free monthly walking group and coffee morning.

Our next meeting is a lunch time meal at The Gate Inn at Tansley on Monday, October 24, at 12.30pm, followed by our free walking group in Eckington on Friday, November 4, at 10.30am.

Advertisement