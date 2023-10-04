Column: Fixing this fares issue would be a big boost for people using public transport in our area

​Every September, lots of local people get in touch with me about Derbyshire residents not being eligible for Greater Manchester travel passes, such as the Our Pass for 16-18 year olds.

I know how frustrating it is that High Peak residents aren’t eligible for these travel passes, especially for those who attend sixth form college over the border in Greater Manchester.

This is an issue that I have raised frequently with both Transport for Greater Manchester and Derbyshire County Council over the last few years.

I’ve been trying to find a way to get both Derbyshire and Greater Manchester to reach some sort of funding agreement where High Peak residents would be eligible for these travel passes.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

Such an agreement would be in the interests of both areas, as would an agreement to extend the Greater Manchester rail ticket subsidies to more High Peak stations too.

Now that the Government is giving Derbyshire new devolution powers, including on areas of transport, I’m hoping that this will put the negotiations in a more even footing and both local authorities can find a way to work together on this.

I’m really pleased that Ben Bradley, the Conservative candidate for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Mayor, has listened and has committed to negotiating with authorities in Greater Manchester to get those concessions extended across the border to those living in High Peak.

Like many High Peak residents, I’ve been sceptical of plans for an elected mayor but this is really refreshing to see that Ben Bradley is already listening to us here in High Peak and is committing to taking action to help our part of Derbyshire.

'On top of the £47million we’ve secured for a local bus improvement plan in Derbyshire, fixing this fare issue would be a big boost for improving access to local public transport',. says Robert Largan MP.

I know that an extension of these travel passes would make a big difference to a lot of families living in our area.

Sixth forms like Ashton College are already stepping up to help by reimbursing bus tickets for Glossop students.

But this would be a much more ambitious and far reaching attempt to help ensure fairer fares for the people of High Peak.