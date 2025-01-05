Column: Feel better in January with our top tips on sensible drinking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​With 2025 well underway now and Christmas over-indulgence a memory, the new year is the time for a fresh start, writes Ben Keetley, service manager for Derbyshire Recovery Partnership.

​Cutting out alcohol for 31 days is one of the best things you can do for not only your physical health but your mental health as well.

Here we have just some of the benefits to going alcohol free in January - and beyond.

Week one - Only seven days without a drink you will notice better quality sleep, your body being

​”Research some local groups and what days they are meeting this month, find some supportive online forums with people like you, have some trusted contacts you can call any time you need”, says Ben Keetley, service manager for Derbyshire Recovery Partnership.

more hydrated and improved energy levels.

Week two – You’re almost halfway there and now you should feel reduced stomach pain, reduced nausea and better digestion.

Week three - You’re doing great! After three alcohol-free weeks, your blood pressure will start to

reduce.

This is a pretty major deal, as high blood pressure – also known as hypertension – is a key cause of stroke and heart attack.

Week four – well done! You should now have better skin, improved liver function and be losing weight.

Knowing what support is out there for you beforehand is great preparation for a challenge.

Research some local groups and what days they are meeting this month, find some supportive online forums with people like you, have some trusted contacts you can call any time you need and search for some recovery apps that give you a boost.

Sometimes just talking to someone who understands what you’re going through can make all the difference. Think about what type of support helps you when you need it most.

The word ‘no’, although short, can be hard to say to people. However, it’s important to practise and get comfortable saying it.

Here are some clever ways of saying no you can start with if it’s easier.

“Thanks, but I already have a drink” - bring your own soft drink or mocktail and perhaps enough to share.

“I would love a (non-alcoholic) drink” - take control and tell them a drink you actually want.

“I’m driving home, but thank you” - a great way to stop people asking you all night.

Derbyshire Recovery Partnership is here to help you. You can contact us on 01246 206514 or by email to [email protected]. Our website can be found at www.derbyshirerecoverypartnership.co.uk