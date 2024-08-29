Column: Every bit of support you can give us contributes to a more connected community

Guest columnist Nick Archer from Rural Action Derbyshire.

​There are over 170,000 registered charities operating in England and Wales according to the Charity Commission’s most recent data, writes Nick Archer from Rural Action Derbyshire.

​These charities are supported by 924,143 trustees and nearly seven million volunteers! There are many more not-for-profit organisations and small community groups run entirely by volunteers.

The total gross income of the charity sector is a staggering £96 billion, of which some £64 billion is raised by less than one per cent of registered charities.

These are the household names of which we are very familiar from their TV campaigns asking us to send a monthly regular amount.

Rural Action Derbyshire (RAD) is one of the 95 per cent of registered charities with an annual income of under £1m and yet is making a big difference in its local community.

We help people who are struggling to get to work or college, people who are finding it hard to put food on the table or unable to afford high energy bills. We raise awareness of issues like domestic abuse, scams and help people to get online safely.

Often people want to help a local charity but aren’t sure how to go about it. The most straightforward way is by donating money. Even small amounts can add up and provide essential funding.

Like many voluntary sector organisations in Derbyshire, RAD faces losing 24 per cent of its core income through the cuts being proposed by the county council. This funding is very hard to replace and will result in us having to stop doing some of our vital work.

If you can’t afford to make a donation, you could consider: Volunteering your time, perhaps by helping out at a food bank or becoming a trustee; Donating goods – such as clothing, food, household items; Taking part in fundraising events – perhaps you could organise a fun run or fete?; Raising awareness by sharing social media posts, spreading the word and talk about what charities do to friends and family.

Supporting local charities strengthens community ties and ensures that help reaches those who need it most in your area. Every bit of support contributes to a better, more connected community.

To support us please visit www.ruralactionderbyshire.org.uk