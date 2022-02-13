This annual day aims to encourage people to talk about their mental health and is organised by Mind and Rethink Mental Illness, with support from the Co-op.

Time to Talk Day is about creating supportive communities by having conversations with family, friends or colleagues about mental health. But having conversations and checking in with the people you care about is not just for one day in the year.

With one in four of us expected to experience a mental health problem in any given year, focusing on your mental wellbeing, as well as your physical wellbeing, has never been more important.

Guest columnist Jackie Buxton, chief officer of Community Pharmacy Derbyshire.

You don’t have to wait for the perfect moment to ask how someone is feeling, or share your concerns or worries.

If your friend, colleague or family member says they are fine, ask again. If they don’t want to talk at that time, they will know you are ready to listen when they are.

Sharing your experiences and feelings can also help someone else open up.

Making positive changes to look after your own mental wellbeing is important too. As well as talking to friends and family, it’s important to take time out to do things that you enjoy. Find some time every-day to do something for yourself.

Being active isn’t just great for your physical health and fitness, evidence shows it can also improve your mental wellbeing.

By raising your self-esteem, helping you set challenges and working to achieve them and causing chemical changes in your brain that boosts your mood, exercise can have a positive impact on your day.

Getting active doesn’t mean you have to get sweaty in a gym, it can be as simple as going for a walk. Walking is one of the easiest ways to get more activity into your day.

Cycling is another great way to exercise outdoors. If you don’t have a bike but do have a job you may be able to get an affordable bike through the government’s Bike2Work scheme.

Running is great exercise and one you can fit around your work and other commitments.

The NHS’s Couch to 5K app is a great place to start or find a local running club that is running a beginners’ course.

If you want to get your exercise at home, you don’t need any special equipment. There are plenty of free workouts on YouTube.

If you would rather have company while you get active, arrange a weekly walk with a friend or work colleague in your break. Or you could join a club or class with a friend or go on a weekend bike ride with the family.

The important thing is to find something you enjoy and that fits in with your life, job and other commitments.

All our community pharmacies across Derbyshire have health champions. They can offer advice on making healthy lifestyle choices for improved physical and mental health and signpost you to more information or appropriate local NHS services.

You can also find out more at: https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/