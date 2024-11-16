Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The future of Derbyshire’s voluntary sector hangs in the balance. The final decision on proposed funding cuts by Derbyshire County Council has been made.

​It is deeply concerning that 91 per cent of respondents, as part of the consultation, opposed or strongly opposed the recommendation to cut all funding, yet this has been ignored.

This decision overlooks the critical role our sector plays in supporting Derbyshire’s most vulnerable communities. We need to think about the value of communities, and how much difference the residents of Derbyshire benefit from the services and support that the VCSE provides.

Community groups, charities, and dedicated volunteers are already seeing the effects of funding uncertainty, and sadly, some essential services are already slipping away.

Columnist Jacqui Willis, chief executive of Derbyshire Voluntary Action.

Derbyshire Community Transport, which has provided a lifeline for so many for nearly 40 years, has been forced to close. This is just one of the early casualties, but the devastating knock-on effects are only beginning.

These groups don’t just support individuals; they hold together the fabric of our community.

When they are under threat, our entire community feels the repercussions. Vulnerable people, including the elderly and isolated, will face increased challenges in accessing the care and support they need, especially during the winter months.

Our message is simple: we cannot afford to let these services simply vanish without a fight.

We need the community’s support to strengthen our call to action. See https://dva.org.uk/voluntary-sector-cuts/ for more.

Let your elected representatives know if you, like us, oppose this decision. Remind them that these groups are the backbone of Derbyshire, providing vital support, companionship, and resources to those who need it most.

At Derbyshire Voluntary Action, we are committed to championing the needs of our community, but we can’t do it alone. If you are part of a charity, or group affected please let us know so we can help in some way.

This is a fight for the future of Derbyshire’s most vulnerable, and we need every voice to join ours. Let’s protect the services that serve us all – our communities deserve nothing less.