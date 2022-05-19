Not only did she prove that she was a talented and accomplished dancer, she took the audience on a journey of understanding.

During her performance with partner Giovanni Pernice, the music stopped for just ten seconds in a moving ‘silent dance’ sequence. It stole the show and brilliantly demonstrated the challenge that Rose, and many more like her, face every day.

I suspect many, including me, were prompted to consider how well our society is set up for the deaf community and how we celebrate deafness.

The Right Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby

In this year’s Oscar-winning ‘Best Picture’ CODA (Child Of Deaf Adults), the lead character is the only hearing person in her family and we are invited to explore what deafness is like through her experiences.

The deaf characters are portrayed by deaf actors and the film was widely felt to treat the deaf community with a respect not always given. More and more TV series and films are being made which tell the stories of marginalised or neglected groups – I hope this continues.

And deafness is not just something that happens somewhere else to other people - Derbyshire is home to the largest sign language community outside London.

Across the country, one in five adults are deaf or have hearing loss. Most of us will know someone, or be someone, affected by deafness.

For many in the deaf community, lack of awareness and understanding is a big stumbling block in realising potential.

Finding a job can be a challenge and once employed, deaf people often say communication difficulties prevent them from fulfilling their role.

Unconscious barriers can include background noise in offices, lip-reading hampered by poor lighting, colleagues who mumble when talking and very few people knowing sign language.

Sign language can help deaf people and those with hearing loss not only express themselves but establish a two-way dialogue. It's a skill that’s particularly useful for children as they learn how to communicate.

It was heartening to see that one of the final pieces of legislative business in the last Parliamentary session was a Bill passed to help remove barriers faced by the deaf community in daily life.

British Sign Language is to be recognised as a language of England, Wales and Scotland in its own right. The Government will also use British Sign Language in its communications.

We teach that all are welcome in our churches and worshipping communities – my prayer is that we translate that desire into action, becoming more and more understanding and inclusive. I hope that we move not just to inclusion, as important as that is, but towards integration and celebration of diversity across all aspects of our church, and in our communities.

Even the great composer, Ludwig van Beethoven, was moved to comment on the isolation caused by his deafness: “I must live alone like someone who has been banished”. Are there neighbours or friends we know in the deaf community, or who feel isolated or excluded?

As Rose Ayling-Ellis so ably showed us, deaf people have so much to offer, even when the music stops.