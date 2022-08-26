Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the rising trend for couples to negotiate custody over their pets is something that is worthy of note in the continually changing family legal landscape.

The media first began to highlight such issues when celebrities got involved in these prickly matters.

For instance, Ant McPartlin, one half of Ant and Dec, shares custody of his pet labrador dog with his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.

Columnist Jonathan Corbishley, legal expert at Derbyshire Family Law.

As is often the case, when celebrities get involved in such matters the public soon find themselves involved in copycat disputes.

Many family lawyers, we at Derbyshire Family Law included, are seeing much more interest in custody over animals.

It is not surprising - after all, it is often said the British are a nation of animal lovers and many people find themselves having an extremely strong bond with their pets.

However, negotiations over pets are complicated as here in England they are regarded as chattels, which mean they have the same legal status as a fridge freezer or a washing machine.

It may be an idea to have pet pre-nuptial agreements for when a pet is acquired there is a decision made about who has custody should a split occur. Having a drawn up legal document will give clarity.

After all, in the absence of clear ownership, if things do get heated, the person left with the dog will be the one which can prove ownership.

In other words, the person who paid the money out has the power.

Much thought must be given because the welfare of the animal, in other words where it will be treated better and have a higher quality life, will not be taken into consideration.

Of course, animals may find themselves stressed and upset in shared custody arrangements.

So, what does all this mean for the future?

Well, with many couples opting to stay childless or having just one child we can only see pets becoming more and more centre stage.