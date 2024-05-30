Column: Come along to explore the area with our friendly group
It’s really nice to have chances to break free of the humdrum of everyday life with a meal or trip out.
It’s something to look forward to, something to spend time thinking about what you’re going to
wear and it’s something to talk to others about afterwards.
It’s one of the things that I love most about our friendship group, Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows.
Yes, we have the usual coffee mornings and talks, but we also enjoy getting out and about in the local area.
We try new lunch spots, walking routes and attractions together.
Some of our members have partners who like doing different things to them, or some of them are on their own but, in the main, they enjoy having someone who takes the stress out of organising and hosting it.
Where we head to is a bit of a collaborative effort. I think of some places and other members of the group suggest others. It’s great to look out for places, swap ideas and feel inspired.
Anyone is welcome to come along and give one of our social events and activities a try. In the main, they take place in and around Chesterfield and the wider Derbyshire area.
Do any of the following interest you?
On June 24, we will be enjoying lunch at the Robin Hood Inn near Baslow.
We’re taking a coach trip
to Whitby for a seaside day out on June 27 and on July 9 we’ll be riding a traditional steam train from Rowsley to Matlock and back with lunch in Matlock Park in between.
If you can’t make any of these, I can always send you a free local events diary in the post, so you can
see what else we have coming up, or you can take a look on our website at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events.
For further details about Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows and its events, you can reach me on 01246
273076 or on [email protected].
Let’s get lots of exciting things in our diaries for this summer!