Column: Come along to enjoy our latest events in friendly company

Pottering about the garden, picking up the knitting needles, doing a bit of drawing or mending. We know they’re things many enjoy at home, but we’ve added a lovely little event to our friendship group’s social calendar where you can do all these in friendly company, writes Trudy Ford, social organiser for Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows.

Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows has a base in Chesterfield town centre at 126 Saltergate. There’s a comfortable space to get-together, a kitchen and also a patio garden with seating at the back to relax in.

As we’re always looking for interesting ways to share this space with our members and the town, we decided to set up a craft and garden hour. It happens every second Wednesday from 11am to midday – the next will be on May 14.

Anyone is welcome to swing by. We’ve some knitters and artists who bring along what they’re working on. Others come for a cup of tea and to help tidy up the potted plants in the sunshine.

Guest columnist Trudy Ford is social organiser at Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows.

It’s a lovely hour where you can just unwind with a little gentle ‘busyness’. Many tack the meet-up on to something they need to do in town that day. It would be lovely to see a few more faces.

There’s no cost to come along and we provide the teas and coffees, and a biscuit or two.

Another wonderful addition to the group has been the welcoming of Lynn Jones to the team as one of our event organisers and hosts. She’s really excited to get to know our regulars better and also to welcome and settle in any new faces to the group.

If you’d like to find out more about the events we host in the area, we’ll happily post you a free local events diary.

You can contact me on 01246 273076 or at [email protected]. You can also find all our events listed at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events.

We hope to see you very soon.