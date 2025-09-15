Column: Calling time on the spare house key under your front door mat

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

Are you worried about crime? In the official figures we see shoplifting getting worse but violent crime dropping. Mainly we hear about police not having the resources to attend some crimes while sending five officers to arrest a comedy writer who tweeted, says comedian and writer Steve N Allen.

It’s understandable that people will do all they can to avoid being the victim of crime. We’re advised to avoid getting our phones out on the street.

That’s to stop people on a moped nicking it out of your hands but if it also has the effect of making people actually look where they’re walking, I’m all for it.

The latest advice to come out from security experts is to not put a spare front door key under your front door mat. I don’t want to be accused of victim blaming but if you couldn’t work that out on your own, you were partly to blame for the subsequent burglary.

"They had a man on the inside and that man was you leaving a key out for them."

One third of UK adults admit to hiding a spare key outside their home. With stats like that it’s more shocking that anyone bothers with shoplifting these days. I know shops have automatic doors but that’s only slightly easier to get through than a locked door with a key right next to it.

It’s not just under the door mat where people leave keys. They also use places like under plant pots or under a garden gnome. Yeah, that’ll fox the burglars. They’ll never crack that riddle.

The main reason for the sneaky spare key is to make it impossible to lock yourself out.

With a Yale lock and a strong draught you can find yourself needing to call out a locksmith.

You can get lockboxes with combination locks so if you get locked out you can retrieve your key but people opt for a doormat security system instead.

The official advice is to leave a spare key with a neighbour but I have a better solution.

Why not put more than one key under your mat? We all have a drawer, probably in the kitchen, where we keep keys that we don’t use but we dare not throw them away. Get a few of them, number them if you want, put them all under the door mat. That way, when a wrong ‘un lifts the mat, he has to try them all to work out which one opens the door. You’d know which key to use right away.

The things I will do to avoid talking to my neighbours.