It’s fabulous news for many of us, but a cause of anxiety for others.

The pandemic has definitely been a marathon not a sprint, and ‘getting back to normal’ – whatever that is – is something that each of us needs to take at our own pace.

Reflecting back on the last few weeks, it’s been rewarding to help out in the push to protect more of our local population from the virus.

Jacqui Willis, chief executive at Derbyshire Voluntary Action.

Our Hub at Low Pavement has hosted eight pop-up vaccination clinics in recent weeks.

It’s been a great experience to meet people who’ve taken the decision to get their first vaccine or snapped up the opportunity to pop in to get a second dose or booster whilst out and about in the town centre.

More than 180 people had a jab in the first two days of opening.

It’s been fantastic to work with local medical professionals and public health to show the value of bringing clinical services to an accessible, community-led setting.

Kate Burns, skills co-ordinator at Community Chesterfield, has a poem featured in the book.

People are our best asset in coping with the virus and in learning to live with it in the future.

Across Derbyshire, through the Covid Community Champions project, a huge amount of work has gone into sharing information and messaging within communities about staying safe, stopping the spread and protecting loved ones.

Everyone can continue to play a part in supporting the people around them to keep themselves and others safe. It’s also largely down to people – be it family, friends, neighbours or community groups – that we found personal resilience to cope with the impact of Covid.

Two years ago, community spirit came to the fore as we navigated the first months of lockdown.

Life in Lockdown's book cover.

My team here at Derbyshire Voluntary Action had the idea of creating a permanent record of life in lockdown and worked on producing a book that captures local people’s feelings and experiences during the first year of the pandemic.

It proved a great way for us to connect with local people, bringing them together. The book contains contributions of words, art and photography from 120 locals of all ages.

Please support us by calling in at The Hub at Low Pavement in Chesterfield and buying a copy.

All proceeds will go to our local community groups. It really is a unique piece of history.