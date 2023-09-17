News you can trust since 1852
Column: Autumn is here so now is the right time to update your vaccinations

As the nights draw in and temperatures drop, it’s time to think about getting vaccinated against winter illnesses such as flu and Covid, writes Nick Hunter, chief officer for Community Pharmacy Derbyshire.
By Nick Hunter
Published 18th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST
The flu vaccination is available every year through the NHS for people at risk of getting seriously ill from the disease.

It gives you the best protection against flu and stops it spreading to other people who may be at risk of serious health problems if they catch it.

The best time to get the jab is early autumn or early winter before flu starts to spread.

If you are eligible to receive yours free through the NHS, you can get this at your local community pharmacy.

Many community pharmacies are open evenings and weekends, enabling you to get your jab locally at a time that works for you.

If you have questions about the vaccine, you can also discuss these with your pharmacist.

And, if you do choose to have your vaccination at your local pharmacy, you do not have to tell the GP surgery – this will be done for you.

To find out if you are eligible for flu, you can visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/flu-influenza-vaccine/ for more information.

For Covid, you can visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination/getting-a-covid-19-vaccine/

A question that we sometimes hear in our line of work is: why should I get vaccinated?

Well, every winter there is a rise in flu cases and we are anticipating this year will not be an exception.

Getting vaccinated against flu and Covid protects you and also friends, family and loved ones who may be more vulnerable to these illnesses.

Vaccination is our best defence against flu and Covid, but please pop into your local pharmacy if you do have questions or concerns.

We are always available to listen and offer informed advice. We have also created a short animation about the flu vaccination and you can view this by going to https://youtu.be/ooypruftWuc.

