Column: A chance to make the most of ourselves is more than enough

Nobody could begrudge a happy ending for Jamal, especially as we know his true motive is not financial gain but to be reunited with Latika, fellow orphan and love of his life.

For me though, what makes the film so powerful is its earlier scenes when we are shown Jamal and Latika growing up in poverty as young children - ‘slumdogs’ as they are derisively known.

They are forced by circumstance to take terrible risks just to survive, usually hungry, sleeping on the streets and with no-one to look out for them, their vulnerability to violence and exploitation is always present.

The Right Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby

That’s why I have chosen St Elizabeth’s Hostel in Kolkata, India, as the focus of this year’s Bishop’s Harvest Appeal - to raise money for the housing and basic education it provides for girls living in one of the world’s biggest and poorest slums, where desperate poverty and homelessness severely damage their life chances.

The hostel, a work of the Diocese of Kolkata of the Church of North India, is a refuge for up to 86 girls at any one time. Sometimes homeless and always underprivileged, the girls are provided with accommodation, food, clothing and other basic necessities as well as an education up to higher secondary level.

As a result of the pandemic, financial support has either been cut or is at severe risk in girls education, sadly sometimes considered a low priority area.

I am determined that the long-term development of girls at St Elizabeth’s should continue.

The Diocese of Derby has a long mutual association with the Church of North India, built up in part through links with schools over many decades. The appeal aims to raise thousands of pounds and is being launched in parishes and schools throughout the Diocese. It will run from September to the end of December this year.

Education helps the girls overcome social and financial challenges and to access the jobs and income that can enable them to live independently and sustain themselves.

Without the support of St Elizabeth’s, most of the girls would receive no education at all, making it likely they would remain in poverty. Like many thousands of other girls, they would be highly vulnerable to exploitation, often by the sex trade, just like Latika.

Donations to the Harvest Appeal on behalf of St Elizabeth’s Hostel are being accepted by churches and Church of England Schools throughout the Diocese while individual donations can be made to the Bishop’s Harvest Appeal through www.justgiving.com/campaign/harvestappeal2021