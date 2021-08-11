The term ‘glorious’ was traditionally a nod to the sporting nature of grouse shooting, although today it is more applicable to the celebration of the litany of year-round benefits associated with grouse moor management.

The grouse moors of the Peak District are bristling with a diverse range of upland wildlife at this time of year, from the bell heather, wild berries, and the universally significant mosses, to threatened waders like lapwing and curlew and the only population of mountain hares in England.

And when it comes to our moorlands, what lies beneath the surface is just as important.

Moorlands – in the form of layers and layers of peat – just happen to be the UK’s largest carbon store. Centuries of decaying plant life has made our uplands internationally important.

Through careful management, much of our uplands have been maintained in a strong working condition.

In the same year as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) is held in Glasgow, the importance of our peatlands has risen to the top.

With ‘carbon sequestration’ and ‘carbon offsetting’ the new buzz words, these pristine environments are being valued more seriously than ever. And rightly so.

The work of landowners and dedicated gamekeepers has played a huge part in maintaining vast swathes of uplands, much to the delight of the 13 million visitors to the Peak District every year.

Leaving the moor under-managed would see the remaining waders – many of them already red-listed – disappear altogether.

At the British Association for Shooting and Conservation, we feel that the heather and shrub land would become a severe fire risk and exposed peatland would become a carbon emitter.

This year, the Glorious Twelfth marks so much more than the start of the grouse season. It is a celebration of the upland communities that are playing such a vital role against the climate and nature crises.