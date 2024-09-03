Bishop's Column: Young are demonstrating resilience and creativity in face of adversity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The terrible, recent attack on a group of young children at a dancing class in Southport and the tragic deaths of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, have been a frightening reminder of the vulnerability of our most precious asset – the children who are our hope for the future, writes Rt Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby.

Sadly, it also illustrated how our responses to such a tragedy can be manipulated by bad actors using deliberate misinformation and lies to spread division and violence against immigrant, refugee and Muslim groups in communities all across the country.

It gladdened my heart to see thousands of people in Southport and our own Normanton Road area of Derby spontaneously coming out to support and help rebuild fences, walls and relationships with some of our most marginalised communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has said: “The Christian iconography that has been exploited by the far right is an offence to our faith, and all that Jesus was and is.”

The Rt Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby.

The Archbishop went on to say, “Let me say clearly now to Christians that they should not be associated with any far-right group – because those groups are unchristian.

"Let me say clearly now to other faiths, especially Muslims, that we denounce people misusing such imagery as fundamentally anti-Christian.” I echo those sentiments.

Many in our society do feel disregarded and left behind, often finding themselves trapped in a cycle of limited opportunities and stifled aspirations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When young people are left to navigate a world that seems to offer them little in the way of meaningful advancement or hope, their frustration can fester, leading to anger and resentment. In some cases, they

Advertisement Hide Ad

​”Across the country, young people demonstrate resilience, creativity, and determination in the face of adversity,” says Rt Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby.

may be manipulated towards extremist ideologies that seem to promise a sense of belonging or purpose.

A lack of access to quality education, training or employment is a significant factor. Schools facing underfunding, overcrowding and a shortage of resources, may see lower academic achievement and reduced life chances.

Without the necessary support and encouragement, young people may disengage from the educational system altogether, feeling that their efforts will not yield the rewards they seek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the crisis in children’s mental health and well-being, and the reduction in early intervention to support at risk children and families, these circumstances can develop into a vicious cycle.

However, it is crucial to recognise that young people are not just potential victims of societal neglect; they are also the key to solving these very problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the country, young people demonstrate resilience, creativity, and determination in the face of adversity.

Many use their voices and actions to advocate for change, challenging inequality and fighting for a more just society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recent GCSE and A-Level results are a testament to their hard work and perseverance, even in the most challenging circumstances, with many young people having had their education severely disrupted by the COVID pandemic.

Their achievements should be celebrated, not just as personal milestones but as symbols of the transformative power of education.

Good education and timely, appropriate care, opens doors to new opportunities, fostering social mobility and providing the character, skills and knowledge necessary to achieve better outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investment in education, particularly in underserved communities, is not just a moralimperative but a practical one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

By equipping young people with the tools they need to thrive, we can help them reach their full potential and become engaged, constructive and committed citizens.

As our children go back to school, full of excited chatter, we should remember that the challenges are significant but they are not insurmountable and that, with the right support, they can be the driving force to a better future and a more just and equitable world.