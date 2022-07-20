Bishop of Derby column: We are all winners when we choose to do more exercise

I know I’ll be glued to the screen watching our athletes compete in and around Birmingham.

Drawn together from all corners of the Commonwealth, these women and men will have each worked incredibly hard just to get to the starting line.

And this year, perhaps more than others, they have overcome significant hurdles, persisting in training throughout the pandemic and facing the challenge of remaining COVID-free.

The Right Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby.

And yet they persevere.

As Bishop for Sport in the Church of England and as a keen sports fan, I am full of admiration for our sportsmen and women at the top of their game.

It’s one of the reasons I wrote to the Government to ask them to do everything within their power to help save Derby County FC.

Growing community assets, including football clubs, of which I am a big fan, is vital and the mental health benefits of sport are immeasurable.

The recently announced independent regulator of English Football will be very welcome at Derby and far beyond.

You may not know this about me, but for many years I trained in dance. I remember the hours of practice and the sacrifices it took to stay focussed.

I also know that sport is always a team effort. From diving to badminton, wheelchair basketball to judo, most competitors at these Commonwealth Games will have a team behind them of physios, trainers and sport psychologists helping them to stay focussed and injury-free.

And just as important are the families and communities back at home cheering on their sister, neighbour or dad as they compete. It’s a huge collective effort that includes all of us as spectators, if only from our armchairs.

In the book of Hebrews in the Bible, it talks about running with perseverance the race marked out for us. We are asked to imagine a cloud of witnesses with the encouragement to throw off everything that hinders us in the pursuit of a goal.

It was written to encourage and challenge believers to persevere in their faith, especially in the midst of trials and persecution.

We all know seasons in our lives where we need more stamina or commitment to stay on course.

Taking part in a group activity or sport can connect us to others and is beneficial for our mental wellbeing too. There is extensive and growing evidence of how exercise positively impacts mood, decreases depression and leads to a more balanced lifestyle.

Lots of us would probably admit to being less active during the pandemic than before - unless you were one of those who took up running, cold water swimming or workouts with Joe Wicks!

With the news that Team GB’s cycling team relocated to Derby Arena in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games, my hope is that the young and not so young people in our area will be inspired to become more active.

We have excellent sports and fitness facilities across the county and, of course, Derbyshire is blessed with some of the country's most beautiful landscapes, perfect for a group or solo ramble.

We don’t have to reach the standard of a professional athlete, the good news is that the benefits of regular sport or even light exercise are available to us all, whatever our level of ability or stage in life.

If we resolve to move our bodies more we will find our minds are healthier too. It’s quite a step to go from a walk in the local park to the winner's podium at the Commonwealth Games but everybody has to start somewhere and even if we never collect a medal we’re all winners when we exercise more.