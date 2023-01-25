Bishop of Derby Column: We all need to do our bit to halt the devastating effects of climate change

But if extreme weather had ever seemed like it was just a problem for far away places, last summer brought the reality of climate change to our doorsteps here in Derbyshire. As temperatures soared above 40C in parts of England, our own county wasn’t far behind and set its own record at more than 38C.

Schools were closed, roads melted including the A617 Hasland bypass and Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield, while rail lines buckled so trains couldn’t run.

There can be no doubt now that the global climate emergency is a crisis for God’s creation wherever we are on the planet.

The Rt Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby. Picture by David Vowles.

As a Diocese, we suggested that those seeking a place to cool down should go into a church to enjoy some coolness and calm and enjoy the history and tranquillity of our ancient church buildings.

We are determined to play our part and within our local area churches are making more and more effort to protect the environment and tackle the climate crisis.

A charity called A Rocha runs an award scheme for churches in England and Wales which want to demonstrate how they are expressing their care for God’s world. I’m proud that a number of churches in this area hold coveted Eco-Church Bronze, Silver and Gold awards.

All Saints Church in Glossop was awarded the prized Gold Eco-Church award, the first within the Diocese of Derby and only the 31st in England. The team there has been working incredibly hard to develop the churchyard as a shared space, promoting biodiversity and highlighting the problems of air pollution. They also launched a ‘Toilet Twin Glossop’ campaign, helping to fund toilets in some of the poorest parts of the world.

Our churches in Derbyshire are not alone in their efforts. In February 2020, the Church of England committed to a target of reaching ‘net zero carbon’ by 2030. We’re taking action and ramping-up efforts to reduce the emissions which cause climate change and we’re beginning to make progress.

In response, in churches across England, we’ve seen heat pumps installed, insulation upgraded, solar panels fitted, and even the use of heated pew cushions to direct warmth exactly where it's needed.

Whether we are part of a worshipping community or a citizen concerned about the future of our planet, we all need to do our bit to halt the devastating effects of climate change and change is easier when we work side by side and encourage each other along the way.

The voices and actions of millions of us around the world, pushing governments and companies to do more, challenging vested interests and making changes in our own everyday lives, can have a profound impact on our planet.

This month I will be thinking of one action or choice in my own life that will help to change and save our planet. I hope you will join me.