Bishop of Derby Column: Time is the most valuable gift you can give this Christmas

Homes everywhere are being made ready to welcome children and grandchildren, returning students. grandparents, and other family and friends for visits during the holiday.

For the church, December is the season of Advent as we look forward to Christmas.

Many of our parish churches are a hive of activity at this time of year with visiting schoolchildren, carol singers, community events and celebrations and, of course, church services.

The Right Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby. Picture by David Vowles.

2,000 years ago, the angels didn’t need to rely on Royal Mail to bring “good news of great joy” to shepherds on the hillside above Bethlehem.

They told the news of Jesus’s birth, and the promise He brought of peace on earth. I imagine that scene as I travel the length and breadth of Derbyshire through December. And this Christmas, more than ever, we yearn for such good news, full of joy and peace.

But, even among the idyllic beauty of our Derbyshire towns and villages, the reality can be very different and this year may not feel like good news at all.

Sadly many church visitors will be just as glad of the warmth of our central heating as the warmth of our welcome.

Financial pressures and uncertainty are causing widespread anxiety as we worry about heating our homes and putting food on the table – never mind buying presents.

Expectations of happy families and fun-filled celebrations can sometimes emphasise our loneliness or grief, or exaggerate tensions, unhappiness and fear if our homes are places of violence and abuse rather than havens of security and love.

Perhaps this year offers the chance of a simpler Christmas, one that focuses on what really matters. The story of the foster dad in this year’s John Lewis advert reminds me that the heart of Christmas is not, actually, about things which can be bought.

Adverts encourage us to spend money – but perhaps this year might we make a virtue of straitened circumstances and mark the birth of Jesus by buying less?

As we think of those most vulnerable, who we are and what we do will matter more than what we spend. We may not have much spare cash, but we can make a difference by sharing our time, spreading the “good news of great joy” as we go.

In the end, I believe that is what our family and friends will remember most, the time we spend with them, listening, laughing and enjoying each other’s company. It is the time that we give that is the most valuable gift of all.

Whatever you are facing this Christmas, whether you crave quiet or company, there will be a church service for you – a Christingle, a Nativity, Nine Lessons and Carols, Midnight Mass or Christmas Day celebration (check on www.achurchnearyou.com). Please – come and join us: all are welcome.