Bishop of Derby column: Progress is being made to stop women around the world being devalued

It’s a tough one to imagine when so many women around the world are still devalued and dismissed because of their gender - the Taliban, for example, recently announced that Afghan girls will no longer be able to attend secondary school.

The good news is that it doesn’t have to be this way, we can all take responsibility for our own actions and thoughts and change our behaviour.

So, although there is still a long way to go, progress is being made in many countries on issues such as discrimination and abuse of women in the street, at work and in the home.

Rt Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby

Recently, thousands of campaigners showed their support for International Women’s day by holding events and posting on social media, calling on us all to “Break the Bias”.

Normally on International Women’s Day we celebrate the strength and spirit of all women around the world but this year our eyes are particularly drawn to Ukraine, where the reality of being a woman right now is bleak.

We see women serving on the war’s frontline alongside images of mothers comforting terrified children as they hide or flee from ruined towns and cities.

An estimated 80,000 women are set to give birth in the next three months in Ukraine, many in quite appalling conditions, so it was devastating to hear about the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

‘The vast majority of the four million plus refugees fleeing Ukraine are women and children. Their specific issues must be part of the negotiations towards peace and security for all the people of Ukraine’, says Rt Rev Libby Lane.

The harrowing images of pregnant patients surrounded by rubble and devastation - I can’t imagine how that must have felt.

The vast majority of the four million plus refugees fleeing Ukraine are women and children and their numbers are expected to rise as the conflict continues.

Many will be suffering war trauma and the pain of separation, all are facing an uncertain future.

Women bear different and additional burdens in war beyond the care of children, not least the threat of rape and targeting by sex-traffickers.

Their specific issues must be part of the negotiations towards peace and security for all the people of Ukraine.

On Mothering Sunday this year, as well as feeling sensitive to those who have lost mothers, those struggling to become mothers or those having difficult family relationships, I was particularly thinking about mothers in Ukraine.

Those mothers both protecting and nurturing in the midst of the horror of war; those mothers worrying about their children engaged in battle.

Within the church, the celebration of Mother’s Day is not just about mums but more widely about ‘mothering’ – about those people and communities that protect, nurture and enable us.

Mothering Sunday recognises God as our heavenly ‘mother’ and the church as a community called to reflect that care in the midst of the world’s troubles and complexities.

Mothering Sunday also coincides with the half-way point of Lent, which is often a period of fasting and contemplation as we are invited to make our minds and hearts ready to remember the death and resurrection of Jesus at Easter.

This year, with all that is going on in the world, we might be tempted to despair but, as we move towards Easter, I have hope.

My hope is in Jesus: the God who bore the consequence of the world’s sin on the cross and rose from the dead demonstrating that even death cannot defeat His love; the God who hears the desires of the afflicted and brings justice to the orphan and the oppressed.