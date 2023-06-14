​More recently, we’ve seen the immigrants from the Commonwealth invited to fill jobs in the postwar economy, eastern Europeans harvesting the crops from our fields, while immigrant doctors and nurses kept our health service running through a deadly pandemic.

I believe we are richer for the communities that have joined us in recent times.

It's not just the economic contribution they make, there has been a deep and profound cultural and social impact, affecting language, fashion, food, music, literature and religious life.

The Right Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby. Picture by David Vowles.

But that is not to say that it's always been easy or that everybody agrees with me. Changes brought by immigration have sometimes resulted in upheaval, conflict and communal tensions, as well as pressure on jobs and services.

A few weeks ago, there was a lot of coverage in the media of the Illegal Migration Bill currently making its way through Parliament.

I agree with the Government that we should stop the evil people traffickers and the dangerous use of boats in the English Channel but I echo the Bishop of Durham, the lead Bishop for asylum and migration, and others including the Archbishops of Canterbury and York, who have spoken in caution against the Bill as it is set out.

With them, I believe that we must respond compassionately to people claiming asylum and recognise that those taking treacherous journeys to reach our shores, do so because they are often fleeing devastating situations and no safe route out is available to them.

I am particularly concerned about the impact that this legislation will have on the lives of vulnerable children arriving in the UK to seek safety and refuge.

This includes children who are unaccompanied or those who are victims of trafficking. I believe, as a nation, we are morally compelled to offer sanctuary and welcome and above all else, treat those claiming asylum humanely.

Right now, many of us are opening up our homes and communities to refugees fleeing the destruction and savagery brought about by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In our schools, displaced and often traumatised Ukrainian children are being made welcome, making friends and learning English.

Refugee Week this year runs between June 19 to 25 and a programme of events has been organised across the county - from discussions to film screenings, a service at the Cathedral to a festival of welcome at the Museum of Making.

Whether you are a refugee yourself, or supporting refugees to find work, or you want to promote understanding between cultures, all are welcome to take part and more information can be found at Derby City of Sanctuary.

Our churches have just celebrated Pentecost - the 50 days after the resurrection when the Holy Spirit came among us with the Good News of Jesus.

Celebrated as a gift from God, the Holy Spirit enabled people of different cultures, backgrounds and languages from every corner of the known world to feel powerfully loved and accepted, despite their differences.

So I am hopeful. We see a pattern repeated again and again throughout our history as people arrive and are seen as outsiders, aliens, ‘the other’ with their strange customs, clothes, food and beliefs.

Over time, they become British and what ‘Britishness’ means changes to include them. Indeed, while pushing the immigration bill, both our current Prime Minister and Home Secretary are themselves the children of first generation immigrants to this country.

As we walk along the pathways of our ancient county, admiring the beauty of our countryside and our charming towns and villages, we should remember that Matlock, Derby, Buxton and countless other places give us the clue in their very names, that we follow in the footsteps of the countless immigrants who have helped make Derbyshire and Britain what it is today.