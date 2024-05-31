A voice in the darkness: a Samaritan's night shift

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s 3.30am on a cold January morning. I’m awake as my alarm is set to go off at 4am for my 5am shift at Samaritans and I don’t want to miss the alarm or to wake the gently snoring dog or husband!Before I know it, it’s 4.30: time to deice the car and set off to the small office where I’ll spend the next 3 hours answering the phones to those who need us.

We hear from people who may be sad, lonely, drunk, sleepless, wired on their drug of choice or necessity, desperate or suicidal. They may need to call us to ground themselves for the day ahead or just to have someone to offload onto. They may want a chat. They may just need to know they aren’t the only person awake in the country.

I have no idea which of these will be on the end of the line when I pick it up and use the well-known ‘Hello, Samaritans, can I help?’ Sometimes all I can hear is sobbing. I wait and murmur soft words letting them know I am here, that I can hear their pain. Maybe they start to talk; maybe they put the phone down. It’s ok: they may call again. They may have just needed to hear a voice. I’ll never know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If they talk, I’ll listen. I’ll try to help them untangle their thoughts, worries and fears. Sometimes I’ll get it right; other times I won’t. Sometimes we make a difference and those callers tell us that we or another Samaritan has helped them see that there is another path or supported them to make it through another day.

Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123 or email via [email protected]. Visit samaritans.org for more information on becoming a volunteer

I never know in advance what kind of call I’ll get and I’ll never get to know what happened next. We gain a snapshot of someone’s life, problems and difficulties and we hold their hand for the time they are on the phone. It’s humbling at times to be trusted as a voice in the darkness, to walk a short way alongside them, to listen and to try to understand. We don’t give advice; we don’t judge. We listen, support, affirm and sometimes laugh.

Being a Samaritan is one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done. I get support and friendship from other volunteers. There’s always someone to talk things through with after a challenging call.

We always need volunteers. If anything I’ve written makes you want to be part of this amazing organisation, have a look on the website and see if there is a role for you. We are there 24/7. There is a small office tucked away in over 200 places across the UK and Ireland where volunteers like me support people through their hardest times.