Operation at Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge continues for third week - in pictures
Operations are continuing at Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge, almost three weeks after damage to the dam wall was discovered.
These photos captured earlier today show the ongoing work at the site, where staff from the Environment Agency and Cana and River Trust continue to pump out water. The reservoir is now almost completely empty of water, the Environment Agency said, thanks to a major multi-agency operation. Third monitor installed at Toddbrook Reservoir to measure water levels and provide better flood warnings
Current operations at Toddbrook Reservoir. Photo - Jason Chadwick
jpimedia
Current operations at Toddbrook Reservoir. Photo - Jason Chadwick
jpimedia
Current operations at Toddbrook Reservoir. Photo - Jason Chadwick
jpimedia
Current operations at Toddbrook Reservoir. Photo - Jason Chadwick
jpimedia
View more