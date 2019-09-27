Only a matter of time before someone is killed on Buxton road, says car crash victim

A Buxton woman was lucky to escape with her life after her car skidded on diesel and flipped onto its roof on a Buxton road.

Melanie Bentley says it is only a matter of time before someone is killed on the steep stretch of Grinlow Road Road towards Harpur Hill where she lost control of her car as she drove home on Sunday (September 22).

The Toyota Yaris following the crash.

Her Toyota Yaris rolled over three times and she was left suspended upside down from her seat belt.

She says at least three cars have crashed on the same road within hours of her accident as a result of diesel being spilled on the road and is calling for the police and Derbyshire County Council to clean up the spillage and put up warning signs before a fatal accident occurs.

READ MORE: Plans revealed to transform former Buxton bank branch

Melanie, 36 said: "I am a careful driver and I was travelling at a steady speed and applied the brakes before I lost control.

The Toyota Yaris following the crash.

"There was diesel on the road and there was nothing I could do."

A motorist driving up the hill helped her out through the boot and the police drove her home.

"I am lucky to be alive," said Melanie. I can't stop thinking about what happened. If my son Lucas had been in the car with me as he sometimes is he would have probably been killed. I am never going to drive on that road again."

She said the recovery firm who collected her vehicle told her that there had been "crash after crash" at the same site.

A lot of heavy goods vehicles use the road which is used as a short cut to miss Buxton.

She added: "My father has contacted the police and Derbyshire County Council. The road needs to be cleaned up immediately and warning signs put up. Does someone have to be killed before something is done about it?"

READ MORE: Buxton's Hillhead quarry exhibition facing "unprecedented demand" for 2020 event

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "Where collisions are reported to Derbyshire Constabulary – particularly where there are serious injuries or fatalities – early referrals are made to local authorities. This is relevant where highway factors may have been considered to have contributed to the collision.

"In each incident information is passed to the relevant local authority traffic safety team. This aids in their knowledge of any ongoing issues in the area and will help decide if there any changes required to the road layout or signage.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “Whenever we’re made aware of any suspected spillages or debris on a road, we inspect it as a matter of urgency.

“In this case, we were first contacted at 12.45pm on Tuesday, Sept 24. Shortly after 2pm the same day a team was on site but couldn’t find any evidence of a spillage.

“Other than this incident, we’ve had no other reports of accidents at this site in recent months.”