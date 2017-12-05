One-man crimewave is jailed after committing 21 offences

A serial thief and fraudster who committed 21 offences during a crime spree has been put behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 24 how Thomas David Causer, 34, of Park Road, Ripley, targeted shops including J Hurst Pharmacy, Boots, the Original Factory Shop, Discount Booze and Sweets, Boyes, Superdrug, Premier stores, Albion News as well as four people.

Causer pleaded guilty to 15 thefts, one count of handling stolen goods and five fraud offences which were all committed between September and November in Ripley and Alfreton.

The defendant stole a variety of goods. These included the following: an Elizabeth Arden gift set; Reebok trainers, gym equipment, clothing, a wallet and sunglasses; Nike training shoes and sunglasses; Champney’s gift sets; four body care gift sets; six Sanctuary Spa gift sets; three coats; four pairs of jeans; two multi-packs of Lambert and Butler cigarettes; three Bayliss and Harding gift sets; three more Bayliss and Harding gifts sets; three Armani gift sets; two Hugo Boss gift sets; two more Hugo Boss gift sets; and a laptop computer.

He admitted the handling stolen goods charge after he had dishonestly received stolen goods which were bank cards. The two fraud counts related to him using a stolen bank card to pay for cigarettes and scratch cards. Causer’s further three counts of fraud related to him using stolen bank cards to buy more cigarettes.

Causer must also pay £1,185 in compensation to some victims including J Hurst Pharmacy, Boots, the Original Factory Shop, Discount Booze and Sweets, and Boyes, and Superdrug and to one person. The court imposed a custodial sentence after hearing Causer has previous convictions of a similar nature and because there had been a degree of planning involved during his latest offending. Causer was committed to prison for 34 weeks.