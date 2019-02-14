Olympian Kristian Thomas ‘wows’ High Peak kids

Olympic bronze medallist Kristian Thomas wowed schoolchildren from across the High Peak with an ‘awe-inspiring’ acrobatic display during an ‘incredible’ meet and greet event.

Kristian, 30, met with Year 10 young ambassadors from High Peak School & Sport Partnership to pass on his knowledge and experience around public speaking.

The European Championship gold-medallist showed the youngsters - who work with local primary schools advocating the role of being physically active - how to inspire and ‘work a crowd’.

After passing on his speaking skills Kristian delighted kids from 12 High Peak primary schools with ‘backflips galore’ followed by audience participation.

Following a question and answer session with ‘lots of selfies and autographs’, the children themselves were able to show Kristian what they were capable of on various pieces of apparatus.

Dawn Richardson, of the High Peak School & Sport Partnership, described the day as ‘amazingly captivating’.

She said: “Kristian Thomas wasn’t a disappointment, that’s for sure.

“In the morning he not only inspired our young ambassadors but was able to pass on his knowledge and experience around public speaking and ‘how to work a crowd’!

“Our young ambassadors practiced some of the skills after learning different techniques.”

Dawn said the ambassadors ‘really pushed themselves out of their comfort zones’ and she was ‘extremely proud’ of what they had achieved.

She said: “Our young ambassadors have already been through a tough selection process - including written applications and interviews.

“Public speaking is a key skill they need and this has resulted in our previous ambassadors opening county events, speaking about their journey at sports awards evenings and has helped them in their future careers too.

“Altogether we all had an incredible day that, most likely, no-one will forget for a very, very long time.”