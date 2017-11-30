OFFICIAL 23-HOUR SNOW ALERT: Warnings issued as Arctic blast tightens icy grip

Weather experts have issued a snow and ice warning for the East Midlands.

The Met Office alert - which covers Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire - is valid between 11am today and 10am tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Occasional heavy wintry showers are expected, mainly during Thursday afternoon and evening.

"Two to five centimetres of snow may accumulate on ground above 100 metres.

"Meanwhile, a centimetre or two is possible to low levels, with any low-level accumulations across England being temporary.

"Journey times may be longer by road, bus and rail.

"Icy stretches are also expected to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths or where showers cause wash off on treated roads, particularly during Thursday evening and Friday morning."