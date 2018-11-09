Officers seek two men who helped un-well woman in Buxton

Derbyshire Police Officers are looking to find two men who helped a woman who had been taken ill in Buxton.

The 47-year-old from Buxton was found by passers-by in Marlow Street, Buxton, at around 7.40pm yesterday (Nov 8).

Two men provided first aid to her, however, after being taken to hospital the woman sadly passed away.

A police spokesman said: "Her family have been notified and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"Were you one of the men who helped? Or do you know who the men are? If so, please contact us using any of the following methods.

"Please quote the reference number 18000540084 and the name of the officers in the case DS Jepson and DS Grainger, in any correspondence."

- Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

- Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

- Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

- Phone – 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.