Nominations needed for Peak District and Derbyshire Tourism Awards

Businesses representing the best of the area’s tourism industry are set to be showcased and celebrated in the newly-launched Peak District and Derbyshire Tourism Awards.

Organised by Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, the area’s official tourist board, the awards will recognise excellence and outstanding achievement in the Peak District and Derbyshire’s tourism sector, which is worth over £2.15 billion, attracts 40.45 million visitors each year and supports over 28,000 jobs.

Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “The Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards are a celebration of the visitor economy and the people who work across the area’s tourism sector to make it so successful.

“We look forward to honouring all the brilliant local businesses who continuously strive for excellence, ensuring visitors have the most rewarding and memorable experiences when they visit the Peak District and Derbyshire.”

Nominations are open from June 17 to August 4 with businesses encouraged to enter in 11 categories celebrateing different aspects of the visitor economy – from visitor attractions and accommodation providers to traditional pubs and unique experiences.

Winners will automatically be put forward into the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2020, representing the highest accolades in English tourism. See www.visitpeakdistrict.com/industry/events/tourism-awards

Supported by the University of Derby and the European Regional Development Fund, awards include ‘Hotel of the Year’, ‘Self Catering Accommodation of the Year’, ‘Pub of the Year’, ‘Visitor Attraction of the Year’ and ‘Experience of the Year’.

Others

champion ‘Accessible and Inclusive Tourism’ and ‘Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism’, shining a light on some of the most successful and committed tourism businesses in the area.

Entries will be judged by a panel of experts in the autumn. Those shortlisted will be informed in November 2019 and the winners will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony in early 2020.

NOMINATIONS SET TO OPEN FOR PEAK DISTRICT & DERBYSHIRE TOURISM AWARDS