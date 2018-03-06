NHS submits plans for new £20m Buxton hospital

Plans have now been submitted to convert the old bottling site on Station Road into a new state of the art £20m hospital and retirement accommodation.

If given the green light the two applications, submitted to High Peak Borough Council, would see the former Buxton Water site regenerated: two thirds of the site forming a central hub for the NHS and potentially other public-sector bodies in the High Peak; and the remaining third to become Retirement Living Plus Extra Care accommodation by McCarthy and Stone.

What services will be in the new hospital health hub?

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust commented:

“We are pleased to have submitted an outline planning application to High Peak Borough Council, and we’re grateful for the local community’s feedback so far. Following the outcome of this initial application, we look forward to developing plans to share with residents.”

The outline application will seek permission for the principle of such a facility at this site, as well as establishing a point of access.

If approved, Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust will then progress with plans and submit a detailed reserved matters application.

Ian Wilkins, North Divisional Managing Director at McCarthy and Stone, said: “We have at all stages included residents, local councillors, local businesses, and community groups in the consultation process, and I think the final designs are a testament to this.”