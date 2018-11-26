New video details the history of 'The Plague Village of Eyam'

A new video highlighting the history of 'The Plague Village of Eyam' has been released by Let's Go Peak District.

The video is the latest in a series produced by Let's Go Peak District to highlight the history of the local area.

Eyam.

In the video, presenter Suzanne details the history of the village of Eyam, which was hit by an outbreak of bubonic plague in 1665.

Hundreds of people died in the outbreak, but the villagers quarantined themselves to prevent the disease spreading further.

For more from Let's Go Peak District, visit their Facebook page.