New University of Derby chancellor installed during Buxton ceremony

Buxton’s Devonshire Dome hosted a ceremony to mark the appointment of a new chancellor at the University of Derby.

Lord William Burlington takes on the ‘ambassadorial’ role held by his father, the 12th Duke of Devonshire, for the last ten years.

Lord Burlington said: “It is an honour and privilege to become chancellor of such an ambitious and forward-looking university and I intend to take on the position with an open mind, not with preconceived ideas.”

Lord Burlington’s career began in photography studying under Jorge Lewinski. He worked for eight years as a portrait photographer before setting up Jasmine Photographic Studios Ltd. However, much of his time is dedicated to the family’s businesses, at Chatsworth, Bolton Abbey in North Yorkshire and Lismore Castle in Co. Waterford, Ireland.

The Duke of Devonshire said it had been an honour to hold the role of chancellor, adding that he hoped the university would continue to go “from strength to strength”.