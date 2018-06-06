New proposals for former Buxton water site announced

Councils and health chiefs have joined forces to look at potential ways to use the former Buxton water site.

Derbyshire County Council, High Peak Borough Council, Derbyshire Community Health Services and Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust say they are looking at better ways to work in Buxton.

A feasibility study to look at how the organisations could move services on to the former Nestle site on Station Road is about to begin.

The site was bought by Derbyshire Community Health Services last year.

Services that could potentially move to the Station Road site include:

Derbyshire County Council

Buxton Library

Social care area office

Education area office

High Peak and Dales Support Centre

Registration service

Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust

Buxton Hospital

Cavendish Hospital

Community based service teams

Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Mental health services

High Peak Borough Council

Council offices currently at the Town Hall including customer services

Other public services

The town’s three GP practices

The Government’s One Public Estate programme has awarded a grant of £100,000 for a feasibility study.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Council Services, Councillor Angelique Foster, said: “We are at an early stage with these plans and nothing has yet been decided.

"However the funding from the government will enable us to have a proper look at what we could all do, working together, to bring our services together on one site.

“This could lead to a major change in how we organise our services, to make them more cost effective and more convenient for those who use them.”

“Before any decisions are taken about the way forward each service would need to consult on their plans.”

William Jones, chief operating officer for Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, said: “There are exciting opportunities for improving the provision of health and other public services in Buxton associated with this land deal.

"All of us involved in this collaborative project now need to look carefully at taking this forward for the best possible outcome for people living in the town.”

Kathryn Lane, Deputy Director of Operational Services for Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are very pleased to be working with our public sector partners on this feasibility study.

"If we are able to consolidate more services on this site, it will make it easier for local residents to get the support they need in one place and easier for professionals to collaborate more efficiently.”

Councillor Tony Ashton, Leader of High Peak Borough Council, said: “We’re pleased to be working with our partners on proposals to see this site developed.

"This study will help all partners better understand what’s possible before we seek the views of our residents and users of the services and I look forward to exploring the possibilities.”